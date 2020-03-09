Rs 745 cr released for GPF, advances of employees in Punjab

Punjab's Finance Department on Monday released Rs 745 crore on account of the General Provident Fund (GPF) and advances of employees, besides all centrally sponsored schemes up to March 6, 2020. An official spokesperson said that funds to the tune of Rs 311 crore have been released for making payment of retiral benefits including final GPF and leave encashment, besides Rs 95 crore on account of clearing advances of GPF to the employees till March 6.

According to him, further, a sum of Rs 275 crore has been released for all centrally sponsored schemes including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Samagraha Shiksha Abhiyaan, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Mid-day Meal Programme, Central Road Fund, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Border Area Development Programme (BADP), Green Revolution, besides NABARD, World Bank and Asian Development Bank assisted projects cleared till March 6. "A sum of Rs 64 crore for Medical, Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), water/electricity, material supplies, office expenses, machinery equipment, travelling allowance, etc., has also been released up to March 6, 2020," he said. (ANI)

