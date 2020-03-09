Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subdued Holi celebrations in NCR due to coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:23 IST
Subdued Holi celebrations in NCR due to coronavirus scare

Holi celebrations in the national capital region will be subdued this year as a majority of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have cancelled their Holi Milan programmes due to the coronavirus scare. Earlier, the apex body of RWAs in Delhi had issued an advisory against holding "public engagements" or "Holi milan" programmes.

Atul Goyal, president of URJA - United Residents Joint Action, said, "There won't be any gala lunches or rain water dance events on Holi. Most of the RWAs have cancelled their events." "Considering the coronavirus outbreak, you are advised to cancel upcoming Holi Samaroh to be held on March 10 in particular playing with water and touching of nose, eyes and lips and shaking hands," said the advisory issued by URJA. The management of Gaur Sportswood in Sector 79, Noida conducted a poll among the residents asking them if the scheduled Holi event should be held or not after some residents had expressed reservations.

It was decided to cancel the event, Shahana Datta, a resident of the society said, adding that only the society's children will be playing Holi. Dhruv N Khosla, director of VasantKunjRWA.com -- an online portal for the residents of the south Delhi locality -- said a total of 39 RWAs have cancelled their Holi event.

"Every year, we held a grand event on Holi followed by lunch. Day before yesterday, we issued a circular that this year's event will not be held in view of the coronavirus scare," Khosla, who is also the president of one of the RWAs in Vasant Kunj, said. "People have been co-operative and appreciated our move to cancel the event," he added. Meanwhile, doctors said people playing Holi should exercise caution.

"Do not shake hands or give hugs. If you are having flu-like symptoms, be cautious," said Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. Being part of a big crowd and not washing hands is not advisable, said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthare and senior director, institute of internal medicine.

"Simple things like keeping distance from those having flu and washing your hands frequently will reduce the risk factors. I am not suggesting that you cancel your Holi celebrations but be a little cautious," he added. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kane boost for Spurs and England as he resumes training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given club and country a major boost after returning to training following a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 1. Television footage showed Englands captain training at Tottenhams tr...

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy region rises to 333

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 333 from 267, a local official said on Monday.The latest national...

PT Usha meets Kiren Rijiju, discusses Tokyo Olympic preparations

Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday discussed the preparations for the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Quality conversation and discussion with Hon. Sports Minis...

Europe stocks end at eight-month low after oil price crash

European shares ended at an eight-month low on Monday, sinking into bear market territory after a crash in oil prices deepened concerns that a global recession could follow the coronavirus outbreak.The oil and gas subindex bore the brunt of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020