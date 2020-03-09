Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to issue advisory warning shipping industry against storing Iranian oil-State Dept official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:52 IST
U.S. to issue advisory warning shipping industry against storing Iranian oil-State Dept official

The Trump administration will soon issue an advisory warning ports, tankers and shipping industry players against storing Iranian oil in violation of U.S. sanctions, a State Department official said on Monday.

David Peyman, the deputy assistant secretary of state for counter threat finance and sanctions, said the United States will also encourage ship captains and others to take photos of anyone conducting ship-to-ship transfers in case those transfers involve sanctioned oil. The Trump administration is seeking to increase pressure on Iran's oil exports, but China continues to purchase some of the crude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the nations capital, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor...

EXCLUSIVE: CBOE VIX index froze at open - exchange official

Trading in options on Wall Streets fear gauge was impossible in the first minutes of Mondays session due to a complete absence of prices from the market makers on whom trading depends, a representative of index operator CBOE Global Markets ...

Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real': WHO

The World Health Organisation warned on Monday there was now a very real threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlledThe threat of a pandemic has beco...

Soccer-Kane boost for Spurs and England as he resumes training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given club and country a major boost after returning to training following a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 1. Television footage showed Englands captain training at Tottenhams tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020