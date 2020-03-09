Maid booked for stealing Rs 3000 at Maha minister's house

A domestic help working at thehouse of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Sunil Kedar in Nagpurhas been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 3,000, police saidon Monday

The accused, a resident of Hingna near here, allegedlystole Rs 3000 from the purse of the minister's wife onSaturday

She has been working as the domestic help with theKedars since the last two years, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

