Sonia Gandhi summons AICC Gen Secy KC Venugopal amid political turmoil in MP

Amid ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh with allegations of poaching and resignations of over 20 state cabinet ministers, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh with allegations of poaching and resignations of over 20 state cabinet ministers, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here. The development comes a day after Congress MLAs and state cabinet ministers perceived close to Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government. Their mobile phones were found switched off on Monday.

The rift between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came out in the open with the latter publicly criticising the former on several occasions. According to sources, the 11 Congress leaders whose mobile phones were found switched off include state Cabinet ministers Imarti Devi, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia besides seven MLAs -- Munna Lal Goyal, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoriya, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Brajendra Yadav, Jaswant Jatav and Rajvardhan Singh.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

