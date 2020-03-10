Himachal CM cancels Holi celebration after Chamba accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cancelled his Holi celebration programme in the wake of the Chamba accident, which claimed five lives in the state.

On Tuesday morning, at least five people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Chehli in Chamba district. (ANI)

