Maha: As 2 test positive for coronavirus, kin admitted in Pune

A day after two patients tested positive for novel coronavirus in Pune, district authorities on Tuesday said their family members have been admitted in Naidu Hospital here and their samples sent for testing to theNational Institute of Virology

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the two Covid-19 patients were part of a group of 40 people which landed at Mumbai airport on March 1 from Dubai and had taken an Ola cab to Pune

"The Ola cab driver has been admitted in Naiduhospital. His samples have been sent to NIV for testing. The list of 40 people who were with the two patients has been received and respective district authorities have been told to carry out their medical examination," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.