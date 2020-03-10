Left Menu
Two battered to death in UP's Kanpur

  • Kanpur
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:07 IST
Kanpur, Mar 10 (UP) Two people were allegedly battered to death by one of their friends late on Monday evening apparently after a brawl at Udaitpur village, police said here on Tuesday. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Bhagwati Gudia, and his aides, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pradyuman Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Chaurasya (36), a resident of Udaitpur, and Ajeet Yadav (38), a resident of Ghaghpur village. Singh said Manoj and Ajeet were consuming liquor at a shop in Kishunpur village when Bhagwati, along with his men, reached there and had an altercation over some issue.

"Soon they indulged in a fight during which Bhagwati and his men hit Manoj and Ajeet repeatedly with a stone and left them seriously injured," the SP said, adding that they were rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where they were declared dead. The aggrieved family members have accused Bhagwati and his men of murder but no written complaint has been filed so far, police said..

