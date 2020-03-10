Dalit youth shot at in UP's Banda

A Dalit youth sustained injuries after he was shot at Taraya village in the Baberu police station here on Tuesday, an official said

Circle Officer Baberu Rajiv Pratap Singh said, "Dalit youth Pitu Shrivas (26) on Tuesday had gone to answer nature's call when he was shot at. He sustained injuries. The injured youth was sent to a community health centre from where he was sent to the district hospital for treatment." The official said on the complaint of the youth, a case has been registered against one Shivmohan Singh of the village." The youth alleged that the accused attacked him due to an old enmity.

