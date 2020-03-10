Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of 21 MLAs who sent resignations to MP governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:24 IST
List of 21 MLAs who sent resignations to MP governor

Following is the list of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including ministers belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far. Ministers: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Other MLAs who have resigned: Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh. State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

We want to end up with no high-risk vendors in 5G network - UK government

Britain wants to end up with no high-risk telecommunications vendors, like Chinas Huawei, involved in running its 5G networks, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Tuesday.The spokesman also said the current 35 limit on Huaweis i...

Pondy Minister threatens 'peaceful' agitation against Bedi

Welfare Minister of Puducherry M Kandasamy on Tuesday announced a big agitation in ahimsa non-violent manner against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi if she did not respond to his plea for sanction of schemes in the next three months. Kandasa...

1.32 kg gold worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Chennai

A total of 1.32 kilograms of gold worth Rs 60 lakh was seized by the Customs Department at the Chennai International Airport here on Tuesday. The authorities have seized the gold under the Customs Act.An investigation in this regard is unde...

Dutch prosecutors accuse Russia of trying to 'thwart' MH17 investigation

Dutch prosecutors accused Russia on Tuesday of trying to sabotage the investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014, saying this cast a dark shadow over the impending trial of four suspects in the crash.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020