List of 21 MLAs who sent resignations to MP governor
Following is the list of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including ministers belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far. Ministers: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.
Other MLAs who have resigned: Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh. State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party..
