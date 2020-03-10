Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:52 IST
Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would increase its crude oil supply to a record high, raising the stakes in its price war with Russia and effectively rejecting Moscow's overtures for new talks.

The clash of the two oil titans sparked a 25% slump in oil prices on Monday, triggering panic selling and heavy losses on Wall Street's main stock indexes, already hit badly by the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Aramco said the oil giant would increase supply to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April for customers inside the kingdom and abroad.

That's 300,000 bpd above its maximum production capacity, indicating Aramco may also free up crude from storage. Saudi Arabia has also agreed with Kuwait to resume output from jointly operated oilfields in the so-called Neutral Zone, a production which is not accounted for under Aramco's output capacity of 12 million bpd.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Russia's ambassador to the United States on Monday that energy markets needed to stay "orderly" amid rising concerns that extra supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia could trigger bankruptcies among higher-cost U.S. shale oil producers. Saudi Arabia has been pumping around 9.7 million bpd in the past few months. The kingdom holds hundreds of millions of barrels of oil in storage so its can supply oil above its production capacity.

Brent oil prices jumped 10% on Tuesday above $37 per barrel after Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said Moscow was ready to discuss new measures with OPEC, effectively offering an olive branch to Riyadh. But Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman appeared to rebuffed the idea.

"I fail to see the wisdom for holding meetings in May-June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures," Prince Abdulaziz told Reuters. Riyadh's unprecedented hike in crude supply follows the collapse of talks between OPEC and other producers led by Russia - a grouping known as OPEC+ - which had sought to extend their joint efforts to curb supply beyond the end of March.

Three years of cooperation among OPEC+ producers ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak. OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own output. Oil prices plunged as the development revived fears of a repeat of the 2014 price crash when Saudi Arabia and Russia fought for market share with U.S. shale oil producers, which have never participated in agreed output curbs.

MEETING IN MOSCOW

Russia's energy ministry has called a meeting with oil companies on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation with OPEC, two sources told Reuters.

Novak said Russian oil companies may boost output by up to 300,000 bpd, and that the country's producers have the potential to increase output by 500,000 bpd. OPEC+ has been effectively cutting production by 2.1 million bpd led by Saudi Arabia, which has been reducing its output by more than agreed.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have both accumulated vast financial cushions that will help them weather a lengthy price war. Aramco shares were up 9.5% at 31.05 riyals at 1052 GMT, but still trading below its December IPO price of 32 riyals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

In Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav celebrates Holi, Lalu style

Residents of the Bihar capital were on Tuesday reminded of the boisterous Holi celebrations organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad, as his elder son pedaled down the streets with hordes of supporters who broke into Phagwa songs and smeared each...

Spain cancels flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop coronavirus

Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights to and from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governments official gazette. This measure will take effect from March 11 at midnight and...

'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune

As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures. Two people have been test...

London HIV hospital supported by Princess Diana fears closure

By Ban Barkawi LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the charity running the facility.The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020