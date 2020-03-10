Holi celebrated with caution in Guj amid coronavirus scare

Holi celebrations in Gujarat had the shadow of the coronavirus threat on them with revellers enjoying the festival of colours enthusiastically but ensuring adequate precaution against the contagion by keeping off 'rain dances', a staple of previous years. One of the organisers even deployed hand-held thermal detectors to check if any of the guests was under the weather due to coronavirus.

Prominent Holi party sites like the Rajpath Club and Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad did not organise rain dances, otherwise one of the main facets of the revelry. At several upscale residential complexes in Gandhinagar, people were seen celebrating the festival of colours, called Dhuleti in Gujarati, wearing masks.

"People are indeed worried about getting infected by the virus. Instead of not celebrating the festival, society members decided to enjoy the occasion wearing masks. We had distributed masks to everyone living in this society," said Dharmesh Patel of Satyamev Society near Gandhinagar city. In some places like Surat, youngsters were seen in large numbers enjoying Holi at party plots and event venues, including one place where a mud pond was the centre off attraction.

Tweeting Holi greetings, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Life is full of colors. May the Festival of Holi bring more colors in your life with prosperity, happiness and harmony. #Happy Holi." PTI PJT PD BNM BNM.

