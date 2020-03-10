SDPI leader attacked in Coimbatore, undergoing treatment

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Mohammed Iqbal was brutally attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants here on Tuesday. Iqbal suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

