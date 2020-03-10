Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 19:31 IST
Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Hindu Munnani office here by some unidentified people on Tuesday, sparking tension in the city. The incident comes days after two mosques in the city were targeted in a suspected retaliation for the attack on a Hindu Munnani functionary here.

The matter came to light after the staff, who opened the office at 10 AM noticed broken pieces of a bottle which contained molotov cocktail, police said. On information, senior police officials, including DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and held inquiry.

Police are also verifying the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get clue about the miscreants, while fingerprint experts have been pressed into service, they said. Adding to the tension, SDPI secretary Iqbal was attacked by unidentified miscreants while he was in his shop, the police said.

Iqbal with head injuries was admitted to the government hospital, they said. Security has been beefed up following the incidents and police are keeping strict vigil to prevent any eventuality.

PTI NVM ROH NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote was the climax of a year of fi...

Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus

Spains La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of S...

Naval sailor volunters for test after co-passenger in train is

A Navy sailorsubmitted himself for novel coronavirus testing as a precautionary measure after he was informed a co-passenger of him in a train from Lucknow has been isolated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms, a Defence spokesman said here on ...

Maha accepts panel's recommendations on rickshaw-taxi fares

The Maharashtra government has accepted the recommendation of the four-member Khatua panel to limit the age of black and yellow taxis and autorickhaws to 15 years, and also approved its fare revision formula for the two modes of public tran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020