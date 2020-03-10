Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Hindu Munnani office here by some unidentified people on Tuesday, sparking tension in the city. The incident comes days after two mosques in the city were targeted in a suspected retaliation for the attack on a Hindu Munnani functionary here.

The matter came to light after the staff, who opened the office at 10 AM noticed broken pieces of a bottle which contained molotov cocktail, police said. On information, senior police officials, including DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and held inquiry.

Police are also verifying the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get clue about the miscreants, while fingerprint experts have been pressed into service, they said. Adding to the tension, SDPI secretary Iqbal was attacked by unidentified miscreants while he was in his shop, the police said.

Iqbal with head injuries was admitted to the government hospital, they said. Security has been beefed up following the incidents and police are keeping strict vigil to prevent any eventuality.

