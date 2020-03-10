Left Menu
Two arrested robbery suspects to appear in court in KZN

The swift response by KwaMashu police has led to the arrest of two robbery suspects aged between 28 and 37, shortly after they had committed a robbery on Monday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was on his way home, riding his bicycle along the M25 Highway when he was approached by two suspects who grabbed him. Image Credit: ANI

Two arrested suspects in KwaZulu-Natal are set to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's court facing charges of robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A 30-year-old man was on his way home, riding his bicycle along the M25 Highway when he was approached by two suspects who grabbed him.

At gunpoint, they shoved him off, demanded his cell phone and also took his bicycle and fled the scene towards the hostel direction.

He alerted a police patrol van and the members immediately launched a search for the suspects.

The suspects were spotted along Ntokozo Road, still pushing the bike and when they saw the police vehicle approaching, they ran away, a chase ensued, and both suspects were apprehended.

Members recovered one 9mm pistol with its serial numbers erased and a Rossi Revolver and 14 rounds of ammunition. The stolen cell phone was also recovered.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, praised the KwaMashu police for the swift arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the firearms.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

