Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: 4-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Govandi, dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:10 IST
Mumbai: 4-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Govandi, dies

A 4-year-old boy on Tuesday died after he fell into a septic tank covered with a wooden plank in Govandi suburb of Mumbai, police said. The incident took place near a temple in Shivaji Nagar area of the eastern suburb, an official said.

"Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh was playing with other kids when he fell in to the septic tank covered with a wooden plank. CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy falling in with a man standing close by failing to notice the mishap as he was busy talking on his mobile phone," the official added. A passerby who saw children crowding around the septic tank alerted others as well as police, he said.

"Arif was taken out of the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered," said the Shivaji Nagar police station official..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UK probes purchase of London mansion by ex-Kazakh president's grandson

Britains National Crime Agency NCA has asked a grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan to explain where he got the money from to buy a multi-million pound mansion in one of north Londons most expensive roads.The house, in The Bishops...

Olympic-bound Vikas, Simranjit enter final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze

A resolute Vikas Krishan 69kg and Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final with impressive victories but the legendary M C Mary Kom 51kg and world number one Amit Panghal 52kg signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers h...

Coronavirus cases climb to 14 in Kerala,8 fresh cases reported

With two more people testing postive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, the total number of infected people now under treatment touched 14, as the state government decided to impose severe restrictions, including closure of educational i...

Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth 585,000.The exclusive-rights free agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020