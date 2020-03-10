Mumbai: 4-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Govandi, dies

A 4-year-old boy on Tuesday died after he fell into a septic tank covered with a wooden plank in Govandi suburb of Mumbai, police said. The incident took place near a temple in Shivaji Nagar area of the eastern suburb, an official said.

"Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh was playing with other kids when he fell in to the septic tank covered with a wooden plank. CCTV footage of the incident showed the boy falling in with a man standing close by failing to notice the mishap as he was busy talking on his mobile phone," the official added. A passerby who saw children crowding around the septic tank alerted others as well as police, he said.

"Arif was taken out of the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered," said the Shivaji Nagar police station official..

