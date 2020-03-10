Mumbai Police arrest two accused in drug case
The crime branch of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two accused in a drug case near Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Sewri West.
The crime branch of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two accused in a drug case near Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Sewri West of Mumbai.
They were found in possession of 200 grams of MD (mephedrone), a banned narcotic substance, worth Rs 6 lakh, police said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Police
- Mumbai