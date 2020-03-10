Mumbai Police arrest two accused in drug case

The crime branch of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two accused in a drug case near Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Sewri West of Mumbai.

They were found in possession of 200 grams of MD (mephedrone), a banned narcotic substance, worth Rs 6 lakh, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

