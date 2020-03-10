Retired cop found dead in lodge in Akola

A retired police official wasfound dead in a lodge in Akola on Tuesday, an official said

He identified the deceased as 63-year-old MantappaBasappa Chenigond, a Pune resident who retired some years agoas superintendent in the state reserve police force (SRPF),and had come to Akola two days ago on some personal work

"His room was locked from inside and he was notresponding to calls by the cleaning staff. After police brokedown the door, he was found dead. It seems he died of a heartattack," the Ramdaspeth police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.