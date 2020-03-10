Coronavirus scare: 3 schools in Sinhgad area to remain closed

In view of five persons testing positive for the coronavirus infection in Pune, three schools in Sinhgad Road area have decided to remain closed for the next two-three days. Nanded CitySchool and Pawar Public School, located at Nandedcity Township, will remain shut till Saturday.

"Some parents who were worried over reports of coronavirus insisted both schools be closedfor two-three days. So as a precautionarymeasure, we will keep both schools closed till Saturday," said Satish Magar, chairman of Magarpatta City which also owns the Nandedcitytownship. DSK School, located in Dhayari area off Sinhgad Road, will also remain closed for a couple ofdays as a precautionarymeasure, said a school official.

Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday. All three had come in contact with a man and a woman who had tested positive a day earlier, the state government said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.