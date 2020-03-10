Amid COVID-19 scare, TTD issues advisory to foreigners,NRIS

Amid fresh coronavirus casesbeing reported in parts of the country, the TTD that managesthe hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here has issued anadvisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit thetemple for 28 days after they landed in the country

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued theadvisory late on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure tocheck the spread of coronavirus

A TTD statement here said the temple administrationhas been taking all measures to protect the health of thelakhs of pilgrims visiting the temple.

