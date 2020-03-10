17 injured in clash over dance in UP

Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday in a clash between two groups over in Nagla Naya village in Awagarh in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district over dancing, police said

While seven people suffered injuries in firing, 10 others were injured after being hit by brickbats, police said

Two of those injured in firing were referred to Agra hospital while others were admitted to Etah hospital, police said, adding the situation was brought under control and necessary precautions were being taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

