Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts will also remain closed till March 31.

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far. "In Jammu and Kashmir, till date, 705 number of travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 491 in home quarantine (including Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), nine in hospital quarantine, 53 in home surveillance, while 150 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 56 samples have been sent for testing, 26 of them are negative, while one tested positive and 29 reports are awaited," Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a bulletin.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has reached 50 in the countrty and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

