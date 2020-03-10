Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:22 IST
Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears
Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts will also remain closed till March 31.

One person has tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far. "In Jammu and Kashmir, till date, 705 number of travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 491 in home quarantine (including Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), nine in hospital quarantine, 53 in home surveillance, while 150 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 56 samples have been sent for testing, 26 of them are negative, while one tested positive and 29 reports are awaited," Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a bulletin.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has reached 50 in the countrty and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Algeria suspends economic, cultural, political gatherings over coronavirus -

Algeria has suspended economic, cultural and political gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid said on Tuesday.The sports ministry earlier announced the postponement of all international spor...

EU leaders to take measures necessary to avoid economic instability

French President Macron said on Tuesday that EU leaders had agreed to take all measures necessary to avoid financial and economic instability that could be sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.Europe is united and must take into consideratio...

SCENARIOS-Can't pay, won't pay: What now for Lebanon's debt crisis?

Lebanon has bowed to the inevitable and said it wont be honoring a 1.2 billion bond payment that was due on Monday. It will be its first default, but what options does one of the worlds most debt-strained countries now haveOPTION 1 - THE IM...

Flawed coronavirus test strategy contributed to US spread: experts

Faulty test kits for the novel coronavirus coupled with a diagnostic strategy that initially targeted too few people allowed the disease to spread beyond US authorities ability to detect it, health experts have said. Writing in the Journal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020