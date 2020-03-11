PM greets Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his 78th birthday
"Greetings to Punjab's Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi wrote on Twitter. Singh was born in 1942 in Patiala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
