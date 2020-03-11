Minor girl raped by two men in Rajasthan's Banswara

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said

The incident occurred around 2 am on Tuesday in Lunawada village of the district where the accused took the girl from her house to a nearby farmland where the duo allegedly took turns to rape her, Kushalgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Shaktawat said

The 14-year-old victim underwent medical examination and the accused are absconding with police looking out for them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

