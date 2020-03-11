Three held for beating private tutor to death in Delhi's Ghazipur

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death here in Ghazipur area of the national capital, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, who used to give tuitions to the main accused Sachin's wife.

According to police, the incident occurred on the day of Holi when Sachin suspected that Rajkumar had some recordings through which he was blackmailing his wife. The tutor and Sachin's spouse were known to each other for the last two years.Sachin and his friend had beaten him up so that he does not meet the woman again.

Police have arrested Sachin and his wife and friend Vijay. The family of Rajkumar has alleged love affair in the case. The police have started investigating the matter.

The deceased body has been sent for postmortem. (ANI)

