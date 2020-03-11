Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt releases route map of journey of 3-member family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:43 IST
Kerala govt releases route map of journey of 3-member family

The Kerala government has released a map of the route taken by the three-member family which returned to the state from COVID-19 hit Italy, on February 29, with an aim to track all those who had come in contact with them. All the places visited by the family upon their return have been mentioned in the map, so that people can voluntarily inform authorities if they had come in touch with them.

A middle aged couple and their 24-year-old son had reached Kochi airport on February 29 and allegedly not informed airport authorities about their travel history. The three had tested positive on Saturday along with two of their relatives staying with them in Ranni, their home town in Pathnamthita district.

On Tuesday, six other relatives, including aged parents, and friends of the italy returned family, had also tested positive. The map covers the route taken by the family after they landed at Kochi airport till they reached Ranni and various places, including a church, post office,jewellery store, hyper market, shopping complex they had visited in the following days.

There are reports the family had also travelled in a bus. Pathnamthitta District Collector P B Nooh said there was no need to shut down the places visited by the family.

The aim was to track down the last contact of the affected people. The contact list of three others-- a three-year-old child and his parents, who have also tested positive for the deadly virus, has also been prepared, health authorities said.

"We have traced and prepared a list of persons who were in the flight with the family", they said. So far 14 positive cases have been reported in Kerala.

India's first 3 corona positive cases from the state have been cured and discharged from hospitals. As a precuationary measure, visitors would not be allowed at the Kerala assembly in the backdrop of the virus scare, a press release from the assembly secretary said.

Meanwhile, all those working at outlets under beverages corporation have been directed to wear masks and gloves in the wake of the spread of covid19. Neyyar dam has been closed for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

The government has also designed a campaign involving elderly people, who would inform the authorities about anyone coming to their homes from abroad. School children would also be engaged in this effort to learn about their relatives coming from abroad, a health official said.

A two-month old child and her mother are at the isolation ward of the hospital in Pathnamthitta..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Four YSRC candidates file nominations for RS election

The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, indu...

Virus cluster around Seoul call centre raises South Korea alarm

A virus cluster connected to a call centre in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Koreas outbreak thought to have been waning has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region. More than half of South K...

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnatakas Kalaburagi Government....

Italian woman stranded in apartment with husband's body for 2 days thanks to quarantine rules

A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020