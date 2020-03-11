Suspension of 7 Cong members in LS revoked
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect. The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.
The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote. Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.PTI JD NAB DV DV.
