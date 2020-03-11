Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive at Jaipur airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive at Jaipur airport

Over 80 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh arrived at the Jaipur airport around 2.30 pm in a special flight from Bhopal. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary, Transport Minister Pratap Singh and other leaders of the party received them.

The legislators arrived at the Jaipur airport amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party. Twenty-two MLAs close to him have also resigned from the state assembly, reducing the Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath government to a minority. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh. Arrangements have been made to take them to a resort near the Delhi road here in luxury buses. It is the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

OLYMPICS-In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes, Olympics Minister Seiko Has...

At a glance: Democratic primary results, state delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored sweeping victories on Tuesday, winning four of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden and Senator B...

Two held with 500 gm of heroin in Haryana's Sirsa

As part of a special anti-narcotics drive, the Haryana Police arrested two people with 500 gm of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore in Sirsa district, police said. &#160; &#160; &#160;&#160; A team of the Crime Investigation Agency had got a ti...

AFC Cup: Chennai City to host Maziya Sports & Recreation in their first clash

Indian Super League ISL franchise Chennai City are all set to host recently crowned Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives in their first-ever AFC Cup clash. The Maldivian club is returning to the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020