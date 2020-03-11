Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive at Jaipur airport

Over 80 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh arrived at the Jaipur airport around 2.30 pm in a special flight from Bhopal. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary, Transport Minister Pratap Singh and other leaders of the party received them.

The legislators arrived at the Jaipur airport amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party. Twenty-two MLAs close to him have also resigned from the state assembly, reducing the Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath government to a minority. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh. Arrangements have been made to take them to a resort near the Delhi road here in luxury buses. It is the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year..

