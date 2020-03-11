Man trampled to death by tusker in Bengal
A man was killed after being trampled by an elephant in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Wednesday, police said. Mahadeb Tirkey came in front of a tusker while on his way to his roadside eatery in Latabari area of Kalchini block, a police officer said.
Tirkey was trampled by the pachyderm and he died on the spot, the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
