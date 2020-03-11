Man trampled to death by tusker in Bengal

A man was killed after being trampled by an elephant in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Wednesday, police said. Mahadeb Tirkey came in front of a tusker while on his way to his roadside eatery in Latabari area of Kalchini block, a police officer said.

Tirkey was trampled by the pachyderm and he died on the spot, the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added..

