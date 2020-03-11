Man held for raping seven-year-old in Gujarat

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, police said on Wednesday. The police on Monday arrested Bhikhabhai Sidi for allegedly raping the minor who was visiting a relative at Chhachhar village with her mother, an official from Talala police station said.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sidi lured the victim, took her to an isolated place and raped her before escaping, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added..

