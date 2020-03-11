Left Menu
98 Divyangjans practice over a month to display talents at Divya Kala Shakti

This event brings together children and youth with Differently Abled from all the five Southern zones Viz. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

This cultural event, Divya Kala Shakti, provides a wider and unique platform to showcase the potential of Persons with Differently Abled in the field of performing art, music, dance, acrobatics, etc, Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)

The Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit will witness the first-ever regional event Divya Kala Shakti: Witnessing the abilities in disabilities a unique cultural event at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai in the evening of 12th March 2020. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Social Welfare & Nutritious Noon Meal Program, Govt. of Tamil Nadu Dr.V.Saroja and senior officers.

This event is being organized by the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NIEPMD), Chennai in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyagjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India. In this event, around 1000 invitees including Persons with Disabilities, Parents of Persons with Differently Abled, teachers, care-givers and NGOs, etc are attending.

This event brings together children and youth with Differently Abled from all the five Southern zones Viz. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. About 98 children and youth with differently-abled of various disabilities like Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Locomotor Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual disabilities, Multiple Disabilities, etc have practiced over a month to display their hidden talents. These artists will perform dance, music, instrumental in classical, folk and modern style. This event also includes for the first time Yoga and Acrobatics. A large number of women participants are taking part in this event.

This cultural event, Divya Kala Shakti, provides a wider and unique platform to showcase the potential of Persons with Differently Abled in the field of performing art, music, dance, acrobatics, etc,

M/o Social Justice and Empowerment in this direction have already organized two National events on 18th April and 23rd July 2019 respectively at President's House as well as Parliament Library Building, New Delhi with an objective to spread a wide awareness among all the four pillars of Democracy.

In that event, the President of India, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha, all Union Ministers, as well as all MPs, were present to witness the innate talent in all Divyang children and Youth.

The President with his inspirational speech wanted this cultural event to be showcased in every nook and corner of the country, so with his inspirational words, DEPwD is committed to taking it to all regions so that it can help to change the mindset of society towards Divyangjan. The DEPwD is committed to working in this direction for such kind of platforms through which Divyang can contribute to the socio-cultural and economic growth of the nation which is the vision of the Department.

(With Inputs from PIB)

