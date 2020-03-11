Number of workers in tea gardens increased by over 57,300 in

The number of workers in tea gardens in Assam have increased by over 57,300 in the last nine years, the state Assembly was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Durga Bhumij, Assam Tea Tribe Welfare Minister Sanjoy Kishan said the total number of workers in tea gardens is 6,76,835 persons as on January 1 this year.

This includes 3,85,612 permanent and 2,91,223 temporary workers, he said. Kishan informed the House that 6,19,450 workers were working in the tea gardens as on January 1, 2011.

The figure in nine years ago included 3,68,051 permanent and 2,51,399 temporary workers, he added. The minister, however, did not elaborate on the reasons behind the increase in the number of workers in the tea garden industry..

