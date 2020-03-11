Matrimonial fraud: Woman doctor in Hyderabad duped of Rs 12.45

Four foreigners -- a Nigerian and three from Nepal -- have been arrested here for allegedly duping a city-based doctor of Rs 12.45 lakh in a matrimonial 'fraud', police said on Wednesday. The four, in the age group of 24-36, were nabbed from Delhi based on a complaint by the doctor, a divorcee, who had registered her profile on a matrimonial website, they said adding a hunt was on for another Nigerian.

One of the accused, who had also posted a profile on the website, established contact with her through WhatsApp posing as an orthopedic surgeon working in the UK and said he would marry her, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. After a few days, the accused informed her he was sending expensive gifts like gold jewellery, high-end phone, wrist watch and dollars through courier.

However, impersonating himself as a Customs official and later as a courier person, he contacted the woman and made her deposit Rs 12.45 lakh into bank accounts in two installments to claim the gifts. Police said they recovered 18 mobile phones and frozen Rs 3,05,076 in the bank accounts provided by the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.