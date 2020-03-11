Left Menu
35-year-old man murdered in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A 35-year old man was allegedly murdered by a couple in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Malaram, allegedly had an illicit relationship with Sita Devi (28), the wife of Jetharam (30). Malaram reached the couple's house under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday and had an altercation with Jetharam and Sita Devi. Jetharam and Sita Devi allegedly thrashed Malaram with sticks and axed him to death, Sheruna police station SHO Gulam Nabi Khan said. On Wednesday, Jetharam informed police that Malaram was found dead in his house.

On suspicion, Jetharam and his wife were detained and interrogated. "They are under detention and being interrogated further," the SHO said. The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem. Jetharam works as a labourer in Odisha and had come home on March 9 on the festival of Holi..

