Slight increase in Delhi temp, light rains likely on Friday

The mercury in the national capital increased slightly on Wednesday but no major change is expected in the temperatures in the next seven days, the weatherman said. The city recorded a minimum of 14.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.4 degrees Celsius, around a notch more than that recorded on Tuesday.

Strong winds and rains over the last few days have improved the air quality in the city. The national capital's air quality at 4 pm stood at 116, which falls in the moderate category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rain is likely in the city on Friday due to an active Western Disturbance. Strong winds will continue to sweep across Delhi for the next two days..

