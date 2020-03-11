Man held for circulating fake news to create communal tension

A 29-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested here for allegedly posting fake news on social media by preparing an inflammatory audio message in the wake of violence in Delhi which would have promoted enmity between different groups on grounds of religion here, police said. The Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad Police registered a case regarding the audio clip and nabbed the man, who is a van driver in a private school, a police release said.

Police said on March 8 the man saw a text message in a WhatsApp group on Delhi incidents and after seeing that, he intentionally recorded an audio clip in his own voice on the communal violence there and circulated it through the social media platform. This clip would have escalated communal tension among different communities, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.