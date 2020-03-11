Left Menu
Corona scare: Mizoram seals international, inter-state borders

  PTI
  Aizawl
  Updated: 11-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:15 IST
The Mizoram government on Wednesday formally sealed the state's borders with neighbouring countries and states, barring a few entry and exit points, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. The decision in this regard was taken on Monday at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

International check-posts at Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar border and Kawrpuichhuah along the India- Bangladesh border will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, a notification issued by the Home department said. Inter-state check-posts at Kanhmun along Mizoram- Tripura border and Khawkawn along Mizoram-Manipur border will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, it said.

Check-posts in Vairengte and Bairabi along Mizoram's border with Assam will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm, the notification said. "In all other international and inter-state borders and check-posts... district authorities should erect barricades and put police personnel on duty 24/7 to prevent the entry of people," it said.

The notification said screening will be conducted on all passengers and goods in the entry points. Makeshift markets in Vairengte, Saiphai and Saipum villages, run by local residents and traders from Assam, have been temporarily closed down, sources said.

Health department officials said screening for the coronavirus is being carried out in bordering areas and at Lengpui airport. Till date, no case of coronavirus has been detected in the state, they said.

One person, who had recently returned from Singapore, was put under isolation at home on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure, officials added..

