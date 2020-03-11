Three terror associates arrested in J-K's Budgam

Acting on specific information, Budgam police and 50 RR of the Indian Army busted a JeM terror module active in the Chadoora area of the district and arrested three terror associates affiliated with the banned outfit. Two of the three arrested accused have been identified as -- Dilawar Sofi, Sameer Yousuf Ganie.

According to a statement, these individuals were active in the area for the last few months and were involved in various subversive activities and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists and on their disclosure, arms/ ammunition and other incriminating material has also been recovered. An FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered in Chadoora Police Station. (ANI)

