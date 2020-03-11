Left Menu
Kendu leaf pluckers stage road blockade against govt decision

  Sambalpur
  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:34 IST
  Created: 11-03-2020 22:34 IST
Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) on Wednesday staged road blockade at different places in the Western region of the state protesting against the government's decision to abolish the Kendu Leaf Range offices, Kendu Leaf sections and Phadis, where kendu leaf is kept after collection. The road blockade began around 10 AM and continued till 1 PM at various places and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the roads at various places for three hours.

The members of OKKS staged road blockades at Sambalpur Jujumura, Rairakhol, Kuchinda, Bhojpur and Jamankira in the district. OKKS President Bijaya Mohanty said the government has taken a decision to abolish 24 Kendu leaf Range Offices besides more than 50 Kendu Leaf sections and around 500 Kendu Leaf Phadis under the Kendu leaf Range offices.

With the abolition of the Range Offices, around 2,000 seasonal workers including supervisor, checkers, head- checkers, circle-checkers and section watchers will lose their employment, he said. Moreover, thousands of kendu leaf pluckers under the 24 Kendu Leaf Range Offices will also lose their livelihood, he claimed.

The road blockade was also held in the districts of Bolangir, Deogarh, Bargarh Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh and Sundargarh over the issue. Earlier, on March 2 and 3, the OKKS had staged dharna at various places..

