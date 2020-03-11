Hizbul module busted in J-K's Kupwara, 3 militant associates held
Security forces on Wednesday busted a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting three militant associates, police said. A police official said the three were in close contact with high-profile militant commander Bashir Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam operating across from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
"On a specific information, police and the Army busted an HM terror module active in the Kralpora area of Kupwara and three associates affiliated with HM have been arrested," a police official said. The arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ah Payair, resident of Kunan Poshpora Kupwara, Mohammad Altaf Payair and Abdul Rouf Malik, both residents of Dardsun Kupwara.
"These individuals, active in the area for the last eight months, were involved in various subversive activities and providing shelter/logistic support to terrorists," the official said, adding, they were also tasked with recruiting new militants from Kupwara. During investigation, some arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from them, he said.
A case has been registered in Kralpora Police Station against them, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- HM
- Kashmir
- Hizbul Mujahideen
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
HM Amit Shah calls meet to discuss situation in Delhi with LG, CM, leaders of political parties: sources.
HM Amit Shah calls meet with Delhi LG, CM, leaders of political parties
Welcome given to Trump on Monday in Ahmedabad will always be remembered: PM Modi.
Soccer-Zamalek face punishment after no-show in Cairo derby
Police is doing their bit and HM Shah has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided: Delhi CM Kejriwal.