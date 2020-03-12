Six senior Delhi police officers transferred

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday ordered transfer of six senior DCP-level officers of Delhi Police. In the first transfer after S N Shrivastava took over as the Delhi Police commissioner on February 29, the 2008-batch IPS officer, Chinmoy Biswal, has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters).

According to order issued by the LG office, 2015-batch IPS officer Manjeet, who is in Delhi on an inter-cadre deputation from Bihar, has been posted as DCP (Metro). DCP (Land & Building) Mohammad Akhtar Rizvi has been posed as additional DCP of North East Delhi.

Jitendra Mani, who was the Anti-Riots Cells DCP, has been made the DCP (Land & Building) while DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal has been given the charge of special officer to the Delhi Police commissioner. Nishant Gupta, who was looking after the work of Additional DCP SWAT, has become the Additional DCP of recruitment cell..

