Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF's 'Sarang' helicopter team to perform at Wings India in Hyderabad

The 'Sarang' helicopter team of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be performing at Wings India-2020, an International exhibition of Civil Aviation at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, that starts on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 10:43 IST
IAF's 'Sarang' helicopter team to perform at Wings India in Hyderabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Sarang' helicopter team of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be performing at Wings India-2020, an International exhibition of Civil Aviation at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, that starts on Thursday. The team would display its breathtaking air manoeuvres twice daily -- at 11.30 am and 4 pm -- during the event that is being held from March 12 to March 15.

"It is the endeavour of the team to live up to the unit motto 'Inspire through Excellence' and motivate the youth of the nation to join Indian Air Force," the IAF said in a release. "The Sarang helicopter display team has evolved from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) evaluation flight, which was formed at Bengaluru in 2003, to evaluate the indigenous helicopter 'Dhruv', prior to its induction into operational service.

Designed and conceived by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Dhruv is an all-weather, multi-mission capable helicopter. It features rigid, hingeless rotors making it highly manoeuvrable and highly suited for military roles. The Sarang team has participated in several operations towards humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). The team was at the forefront of HADR missions in Uttarakhand during the flash floods of 2013, wherein the unit helicopters rescued close to 1,000 people and supplied 12 tonnes of relief material at altitudes over 10,000 feet in inclement weather.

"In the recent past, the team was one of the first responders for HADR missions during the Cyclone Okhi in December 2017 and during the tragic forest fires in Theni in March 2018. The devastating floods in Kerala in August 2018 tested the mettle of the team yet again. The team deployed eight helicopters to rescue over 320 civilians and to drop over 77 tonnes of relief material in aid of the people of Kerala," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was shocking that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns ahead of peoples health...

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering Construction BCEC to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to...

Chhattisgarh: STF constable shoots self with service weapon

A Special Task Force STF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. Constable Ramaram Swami shot himself with his service rifle in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020