Overhead water tank collapses in Salt Lake

An overhead water tank at a central government housing complex in Salt Lake collapsed on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, police sources said. Nobody was injured in the incident that happened around 8.50 am at the housing complex in CC Block.

Residents of the complex alleged that the tank, which had a capacity of over 30,000 litres, was not maintained regularly. "We all came out of our flats after feeling tremors and hearing a massive sound. We thought it was an earthquake, but then we found that the tank has collapsed," a resident said.

"Though there is another water reservoir in the complex, that is not enough for all the residents," he added. Over 500 people live in the housing complex.

No police complaint has been lodged yet, the sources said..

