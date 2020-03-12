Police jawan killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard jawan was killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, a police official said on Thursday. The body of assistant constable Kadti Kanna was found near his village Argatta under Dornapal police station area on Thursday morning, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, Kanna accompanied his wife, who is a ward panch in Argatta village panchayat, for a gram sabha meeting in the village during which a group of men, dressed as villagers, took him along with them, he said. His body bearing injury marks of sharp-edged weapons was found in the adjoining forest in the morning, he said.

After being alerted by some locals, a police team rushed to the spot. "Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Maoists," the official said.

Search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added. The District Reserve Guard (DRG) is a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the state police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.