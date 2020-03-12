Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1:58 p.m.

The number of coronavirus patients in India rises to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry says. 1:50 p.m. Indian Customs has barred passengers arriving from 15 nations, including China, the US, Italy and South Korea, from entering duty-free shopping area at the Delhi airport due to coronavirus scare.

1:48 p.m. One more person with travel history to Iran tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, as number of confirmed cases in the Union Territory rises to three, officials say.

1:08 p.m. The man who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Dubai with suspected symptoms of coronavirus infection shows no signs of the disease following tests, district officials say.

1:02 p.m. The ADB says it will provide USD 200 million (about Rs 1,480 crore) to companies manufacturing and distributing medicines, and other items needed to combat coronavirus pandemic.

12:46 p.m. An Indian-American nonprofit organisation activates a helpline in the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

12:20 p.m. Authorities in Pune warn of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms. 12:12 p.m.

The number of international passengers arriving at India's airports reduces to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri says. 12:00 p.m. The Delhi High Court directs Centre to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 11:52 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India. 11:23 a.m. The Haryana government declares coronavirus infection an epidemic.

11:13 a.m. The Supreme Court refuses to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare.

11:07 a.m. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) decides to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, to avoid large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

10:57 a.m. Airline stocks face heavy headwinds as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions amid spreading coronavirus infections rattled investor sentiment.

10:55 a.m. No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain coronavirus threat, top BCCI source says. 10:52 a.m.

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia tested positive for coronavirus infection, the Melbourne Cricket Ground says, but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low. 10:50 a.m.

Coronavirus cases continue to drop sharply in China which has reported 11 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,169, while in the worst-hit Wuhan, the cases for the first time dropped to single digit with eight new infections, amid a surge in "imported COVID-19 cases" in the country. 10:33 a.m.

Investor wealth worth over Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped off as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after WHO termed coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. 10:04 a.m.

The Indian rupee plunges 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in opening trade after the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic. 10:00 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummets over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession. 9:40 a.m.

The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will be held closed doors in view of Coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. 9:12 a.m. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has urged the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) local chapter to postpone its conferences planned in near future due to coronavirus scare. 8:18 a.m.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. 7:38 a.m. US president Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop coronavirus spread in the country..

