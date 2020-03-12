Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parties urged to uphold 35% of political representation for women in Lakes

Ms. Agar also urged the parties to the agreement to put in place internal checks and balances to make sure that the minimum and the lawful female quota is actually accomplished.

Parties urged to uphold 35% of political representation for women in Lakes
Low literacy rates and prevailing traditional cultural roles for women remain powerfully ingrained obstacles to their meaningful participation in politics and decision-making processes. Image Credit: Flickr

Women in Lakes State have called on parties to the revitalized peace agreement to fully respect and uphold the 35 percent of political representation for women, as stipulated in the said agreement, signed in September 2018.

"This is the chance we have as women to work hard to utilize the 35 percent for good service delivery. I urge our transitional government to respect this provision," Juzella Agar, a women's representative stated, adding an appeal to fellow women to pursue the knowledge and skills needed to make good use of their positions of power.

Ms. Agar also urged the parties to the agreement to put in place internal checks and balances to make sure that the minimum and the lawful female quota is actually accomplished.

Her call came during a one-day women's panel discussion held in Rumbek as part of an extended International Women's Day commemoration under the theme "Each for Equal: Implement the 35% Affirmation Action for Peace and Development".

Low literacy rates and prevailing traditional cultural roles for women remain powerfully ingrained obstacles to their meaningful participation in politics and decision-making processes. Women are often discouraged from going to school in the first place, and among those who do, many drop out due to early and forced marriages or unwanted pregnancies.

"Women and girls are being mistreated in Lakes State. They are beaten up, raped, denied education, forced into marriages at a tender age, and sometimes killed by their relatives or spouses. I am appealing to the government to protect us from violence and to eradicate rampant impunity for perpetrators," said Priscilla Adut Meen, another woman in attendance.

Several participants also made the evidence-based claim that increased women's participation in the prevention and resolution of conflicts will increase the chances of achieving sustainable peace in a country.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

IPL behind close doors? Ministry tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to COVID-19

The BCCI kept mum but the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as foreign players were ruled out of the glitzy event till April 15 following government-impo...

Parliament passes law to open coal sector for commercial

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that will remove end-use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and open up the coal sector fully for commercial mining for all domestic and global companies. The Mineral laws Amendment Bil...

US officials say US troops killed, injured in Iraq attack

Three service members were killed, including two Americans, and a dozen more were injured when a barrage of rockets were fired at a military base in Iraq, US officials said Wednesday. One of the officials said five service members were seri...

European shares sink again as Trump imposes travel ban

European shares plummeted to their lowest in almost four years on Thursday as investors were rattled by dramatic travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus. Trump on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020