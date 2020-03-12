Mumbai Taximen's Union opposes discounts in fares

The Mumbai Taximen's Union on Thursday opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to enforce telescopic fare system for kaali-peeli cabs, under which prices of fares that go beyond 8 km will be slashed by 15 per cent. The state government on Monday decided not to permit cabs that are more than 15 years old to ply and also enforced a telescopic fare system for both taxis and autorickshaws.

As per the system, prices of long-distance fares between 8 and 12 km and those beyond 12 km will be slashed by 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Mumbai Taximen Union secretary Anthony Quadros argued that taxi drivers are self-employed and relay on their daily earnings and it won't be feasible for them to offer discounts.

The union has also objected to the government's decision to not permit cabs that are more than 15 years old to operate. A delegation of taxi union leaders will soon meet state Transport Minister Anil Parab next week to voice their concerns, he said..

