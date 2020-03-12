Left Menu
Centre to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects to fight coronavirus

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:49 IST
As cases of novel coronavirus rise, the Centre on Thursday decided to expedite clearances to bulk drug projects by considering them "out of turn". In a notification, the Environment Ministry said the expeditious environmental clearances given to units involving active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and bulk drug intermediates will ensure overall preparedness and availability of drugs to reduce the impact of the outbreak.

"In order to ensure drug availability/production to reduce the impact of the outbreak of Novel Corona virus (COVID-19) and to improve overall preparedness of drugs, the ministry hereby directs projects or activities in respect of Bulk drugs (API and bulk drug intermediates) shall be considered out of turn and clearances shall be issued expeditiously," the notification issued by Sharath Kumar, scientist at the ministry's Impact Assessment division, said. The notification has been sent to the Central Pollution Control Board, Expert Appraisal Committee and pollution control boards in all states and Union territories.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

