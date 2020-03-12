Coronavirus : Two special flights to evacuate Indians from Iran

India will operate two special flights from Mumbai and Delhi to evacuate Indians stranded in coronavirus hit Iran, informed Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday. "As per the evacuation plan of Ministry of Civil Aviation, following special flights will operate to evacuate Indians from Iran--from Mumbai on March 13 at 12:30 pm and from Delhi on March 15 at 1:40 am," said Union Ministry of Civil Aviation official.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that over 6000 Indian nationals are stranded in different provinces of coronavirus-hit Iran and the Indian government is making focused efforts for their safe return to India. "As per available information, there are over 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. These include about 1100 pilgrims mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the State of Maharashtra; nearly 300 students primarily from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir; about 1000 fishermen, including from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat; and others who are on a longer-term stay in Iran for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies," Jaishankar said.

"Given a large number of Indians in Iran, it was natural that we should seek to sequence their return, taking into account their location and exposure. The initial focus is on visiting pilgrims. Many of them are in Qom, where Coronavirus incidence has been strong," he added. The minister informed that a team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there. (ANI)

