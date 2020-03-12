Man held for bestiality in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI): A 30-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly involved in bestiality, police said. The accused, who was unmarried, committed the act on a calf at a cow-shed and neighbours who happened to notice the man lodged a complaint, they said.

Following the complaint, a case under IPC section 377 (Unnatural offences - whoever voluntarily has carnal inter course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) has been registered and the man arrested, they added. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

